Kroger Cuts A Check To The Salvation Army of Decatur and Macon County

DECATUR – It's a season of giving and one area store is leading by example. Kroger's district manager made a surprise donation to The Salvation Army of Decatur and Macon County’s Red Kettle Campaign.

Manager Rashad Webb wrote a check for $1000 to help families and those in need in Macon County. He said it's important to give back to the community especially this time of year, and encourages you to do the same.

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign continues until 2 PM on Christmas Eve.