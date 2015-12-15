Demonstrators Protest Police Killings

Urbana – People sprawled on the sidewalk in front of the Champaign County Courthouse. Protesters symbolizing the deaths of African Americans in clashes with police across the country.

“We will continue to march. Black lives matter,” Kadeem Fuller, a University of Illinois student from Alabama, told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “We will continue to show our efforts to end this systematic racism not just within our community, not just within this state, but within this American empire.”

Shouting “no justice, no peace” the demonstrators from Black Lives Matter Champaign-Urbana staged a ‘die-out’ to remind people of recent incidents involving blacks and law enforcement agencies in Chicago, New York, Missouri and other cities. Especially the death of a black teen who was shot by a Chicago Police officer 16 times in 2014. The officer involved in the shooting has been charged with murder.

“We want justice. We don’t want people to ever forget these things are happening all the time,” stated Evelyn Reynolds. “When it comes to officer misconduct they should be prosecuted just like anyone would be.”

Organizers of the protest pledged additional demonstrations in the near future.

(Pictured: Protester in front of the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana.)