Country Financial Survey Finds Financial Security Confidence Slipping

NATIONAL – Country Financial has released its latest Financial Security Index survey and finds certain groups of Americans are not feeling as confident in their financial security as they were earlier in 2015.

The Country Financial Security Index has been measuring Americans’ sentiments of their personal financial security since 2007.

Many citizens, particularly women and millennials, are feeling less financially secure than they did six months ago. According to Country Financial, many do not believe their financial security is improving. Over half of those surveyed think it is staying the same, while fifteen percent believe it is getting worse.

Confidence fell in three areas: retirement, debt and stability.

Millennials were reported to be the most uneasy about their financial security, as they worry about debt from student loans.

Director of Wealth Management at Country Financial Troy Frerichs says millennials can become overwhelmed by debts from student loans as they move to new cities and enter the job force. Frerichs encourages millennials to establish a payment plan to get control of their finances.

Women were also found to express less confidence in their financial security than men.

More survey data, videos and analysis are available at Country Financial’s blog as well as on Twitter.