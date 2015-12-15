Schools receive PARCC scores, study results

DECATUR-Roughly nine months after Illinois students completed a new test designed to align with national education standards, school districts have received their scores.

The test, called the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers or PARCC test, was given to students from grades 3 through 8 and high school last spring. It covered language and math.

According to results released to districts Friday, only 33 percent of students in Illinois who took the test had scores that met or exceeded the standards being tested. Officials with the Decatur School District said roughly 13 percent of their students who took the test met or exceeded standards.

Though the numbers may seem troubling, Ed Morley, chief of instruction for the Decatur district said educators have difficulty finding meaning for the scores since they have nothing to compare them to.

“What we have to wrestle with is … it’s one data point, and how do we use it in conjunction with other data?” Morley said. “We give what’s called the MAP test, the Measures of Academic Proficiency … and we do that for grades K through twelve. For me, that is a far more useful measure. It’s done three times a year, and it’s meant to show growth.

Several school districts have expressed concern that they did not receive scores sooner. State school officials have said they have adjusted the test for this spring, making it simpler and shorter.

For more details on the test and results, click here.