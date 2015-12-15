District 186 Partnering With Sangamon County Crime Stoppers

Springfield - From the badge to the walkie talkies police officers are a symbol of fighting crime.

However, students at Lanphier, Southeast, and Springfield High could be the new face of justice in Springfield schools.

"Many students may feel intimidated by the prospect of actually going through the main Crime Stoppers program and so having a program set up like this in a high school at least i think put's a much more personal angle on it," said freshman Charles Yockey.

Sophomore Bett Staley added,"I just think that it's important for them to know that they can come to us and give information to us and help us out, and keep our schools safe."

District 186's three high schools are now partnering up with Sangamon County Crime Stoppers.

Each school will have its own Crime Stoppers number for students to call about activity in the school as well as in their own neighborhoods.

"This is not just about crime that might happen within our schools problems you might see within our hallways, but also our community. And they need an outlet or a place to come and trust an adult they can talk to about things not only in the school, but also in the community," said District 186 superintendent Jennifer Gill.

That includes adults like Don Rummans, a school resource officer for District 186.

"I think with that information coming in it's really going to help out being able to help solve problems probably before they even start," added Rummans.

Students will handle fundraising for their own schools' individual Crime Stoppers program.