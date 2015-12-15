Springfield Urban League Receives Grant To Help Youth

SPRINGFIELD – The Nation Urban League has selected the Springfield Urban League Inc. as one of its seven affiliates to receive a workforce development grant.

This grant will provide the Urban League with funds to provide education, job training and job readiness skills to 100 Sangamon County youth, from ages 14 – 24.

Urban Youth Empowerment RISE (UYEP) is designed to address the employment barriers by helping these young people attain in-demand occupational and employment skills needed to start and sustain their careers.

It will be administered over 36 months to the Urban League in Sangamon County.

UYEP RISE is funded by the United States Department of Labor. Participants will acquire relationship building skills, targeted education and workforce curricula, real-world technical and soft skills training and comprehensive community support thanks to these funds.

Those interested in the program can attend an orientation scheduled for Friday, December 18 at 3 PM. It will be held at the Livingston Street – Empowerment Center, located at 700 South Livingston in Springfield.

Any inquiries can be directed to 217-789-0830.