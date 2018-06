PANA -- Pana head football coach Al Stupek is stepping down after eight years at the helm.

Stupek led the Panthers to the playoffs seven times in eight seasons.

Pana athletic director Gary Ade says Stupek resigned for several reasons, including wanting to spend more time with family.

In 2015 Pana had their best season in program history, winning a school record 11 games and going undefeated in the regular season before losing to eventual state runner-up Auburn in the quarterfinals.