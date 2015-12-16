Macon County Crime Stoppers asks for help to nab person who stole Christmas gifts

DECATUR - Decatur Police are asking for your help to solve the Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

A burglary occurred at 888 W. Eldorado Street about 9:30 PM on November 29, 2015. The suspect stole a number of items including costume jewelry, stuffed animals, and heat lamps used for cooking. The New Vision Church of God was using the building to store gifts that were supposed to be given to the less fortunate for Christmas.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS. You do not have to give your name. Crime Stoppers will pay $500 dollars or more for information that leads to an arrest on the crime of the week.