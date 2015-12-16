Donation Helps Christian County High School Seniors

UPDATE – The application deadline to be a part of the Christian County CEO, or Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities" program has been moved to March 1, 2016. This deadline was previously February 1.

-----------------------------------------

CHRISTIAN COUNTY – A big donation to a local program will help young entrepreneurs. The "Bertrand Hopper Memorial Foundation" donated $10,000 to Christian County CEO.

CEO stands for the "Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities" program and works with high school seniors to develop entrepreneurial skills. The Hopper Foundation says it believes in the missions and goals of the local CEO program.

The program is currently working with nine Christian County high schools. Students interested in being a part of the program should submit an application by February 1, 2016. That application can be found on the site linked above.