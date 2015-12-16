Midwest Drone Conference coming to Decatur

DECATUR – As the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) finalizes its rules for using small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), agricultural and non-agricultural users of this emerging technology are invited to attend the Midwest Drone Conference and Expo, January 26 –27, 2016 at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel in Decatur.

The event is a follow-up to the successful Precision Aerial Ag Show, held at the Farm Progress show site in Decatur in July 2014. The conference general sponsor is ADM Crop Risk Services.

Precision Aerial Ag Show morphing into Midwest Drone Show, Jan 26-27, 2016. To exhibit or inquire: StuAgNews@aol.com. 217-433-7246 — PAAS2014 (@PAAS2014) November 19, 2015

The Midwest Drone Show will feature a full day of speakers January 26 addressing issues that will help farmers and agriculture better use emerging UAV technology in their operation. Speakers will be from the FAA, agribusiness and the UAV industry. On Wednesday, January 27, speakers from the FAA, engineering, construction, utilities, and real estate will focus on the use of UAV technology for facility and utility inspection, aerial photography, and emergency services.

The Expo portion of the event will feature UAV manufacturers, vendors of software, and UAV accessories, as well as agricultural input and equipment suppliers. Many will be speaking in their own breakout sessions to better inform potential customers about their products and services.

The Midwest Drone Show and Expo will be held at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel on January 26 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and on January 27 from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 (noon).

There is no charge to attend the Midwest Drone Conference and Expo for those who register online by January 23. Online registration and details can be found at: www.MidwestDroneShow.com After January 23, and at the door, there will be a $20 registration fee. Lunch will be available on January 26 for $15 per person.

All conference details, including pre-registration, speaker information, and a complete schedule can be found at: www.MidwestDroneShow.com.