U of I hires Executive Search Firm for Athletic Director Search

CHAMPAIGN – The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign announces officials have hired Korn Ferry to assist with the search for a new director of athletics.

Korn Ferry, the world’s largest executive firm, will support the search committee as they look for a new university athletic director. The committee will be chaired by Professor Matt Wheeler, who is the faculty athletic representative.

Chancellor Barbara Wilson announced these developments on Wednesday, December 16. The University recently completed its search firm procurement process that began in mid-November.

“Korn Ferry will play a crucial role in conducting an effective, comprehensive and confidential process of interacting with top-quality candidates for this vital and sought-after campus role,” Wilson said in a statement from the university.

Korn Ferry has previously served in searches for high-level athletic administrations and head coaches at universities including Michigan, Oregon, Texas and Virginia.

A decision for who will serve as the U. of I.’s 14th Director of Intercollegiate Athletics could be made any time after January 4, 2016. Final approval of the successful candidate is subject to approval by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees.