Special Olympics Athletes competing at DISC on Dec. 19

DECATUR – Special Olympics athletes across Central Illinois are traveling to Decatur to compete in the largest basketball game day of the year for Special Olympics Illinois Area 10.

WAND News previously covered The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois awarding a grant to Special Olympics representatives in order to fund the event.

Twenty-eight teams will be competing at the annual Basketball Game Day, taking place at The Decatur Indoor Sports Complex. Approximately 300 athletes are expected to compete in two basketball games with other teams form the Central region.

Teams will be competing in divisions by gender and ability levels.

These games help athletes achieve the mandatory three-game score entry requirements to advance to the District competition to be held at Illinois College in Jacksonville on December 31.

Volunteers from the St. Teresa High School boys basketball team, along with their Coach Tom Noonan, will help officiate and keep scores for the games. 7th and 8th grade girls basketball players from Our Lady of Lourdes will also be on hand presenting medallions to athletes.

The Knights of Columbus Council #577 are also providing lunch to the players.

The games are open to the public.

This event will run from 8 AM – 4 PM on Saturday, December 19. A brief opening ceremony is scheduled for around 10 AM. The Decatur Indoor Sports Complex is located at 1295 West Wood Street in Decatur.