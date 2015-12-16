Brown arrested for Nov. 13 and 14 shooting incidents

CHAMPAIGN – Champaign Police Detectives and members of the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force report they arrested a man in connection with two shooting incidents in Champaign from November.

20-year-old Shaundrell D. Brown has been arrested for the offense of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, which is a Class X Felony. Brown was arrested for the November 13, 2015, shooting in the 1200 block of North Hickory Street, as well as the November 14, 2015, shooting incident in the 1300 block of North Prospect Avenue.

WAND News previously covered these two incidents, as well as a third unrelated shooting.

Both incidents connected to Brown involved a male subject being injured by gunfire and transported to a local hospital for serious medical treatment.

Brown is now in the custody and is being held in the Champaign County Correctional Center, as of Wednesday, December 16. The bond for his arrest warrant is set at $200,000. Despite his arrest, this investigation remains active.

Anyone with information about these crimes is encouraged to contact the Champaign Police Department at 217-351-4545. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 217-378-8477. Other tips can be submitted online or via text messaging.