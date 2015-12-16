Pana High School athletes practice generosity

PANA – Pana High School athletes are helping local grade school students in need have a very special Christmas.

The Pana Fellowship of Christian Athletes put together their presents to be given to area elementary students. It's part of a group effort to make sure kids in our community have something to open on Christmas Day. Students and coaches alike say it's a good reminder of the real meaning of Christmas.

"This makes me take a whole new perspective what Christmas is about and what we can do for others" senior Jake Trexler told WAND News.

Fellow senior Chayli Blackwell agrees: "It's more of a joy to give the presents than it is to get them, to see the children's faces light up when we bring them to the house and stuff."

Boy's Basketball Coach Gary Bowker says it was a beautiful day to help organize an event like this, adding " to have a day like this where they're putting things together for people they don't even really know for sure just shares the joy of Christmas."

In addition to some toys and coloring books, some of the gift packs also included toothbrushes and toothpaste, so each of the young students can learn the importance of good personal hygiene.