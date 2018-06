CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) -- Illinois has fired offensive line coach Tom Brattan after two seasons.

The team confirmed the news in a news release Wednesday.

Brattan is the third assistant to leave the program since Bill Cubit was named permanent head coach in November. Special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh left for a job at Iowa State while inside linebackers coach Mike Ward was fired.

Neither has been replaced yet.

Brattan was hired in 2014 after 13 years at Maryland.