Illinois Signs 2016 Jacksonville QB

CHAMPAIGN - The Illinois football team got a head start on their 2016 recruiting class Wednesday, signing quarterback Eli Peters.

The 6-foot-3, 210 lb. QB from Sandalwood High School in Jacksonville, FL confirmed the news via Twitter Wednesday night.

I just signed my financial aid! Glad to be officially part of the Illini family! ???? — Eli Peters (@the_eli_peters) December 17, 2015

Bright future for @the_eli_peters. Happy and excited for him to be a part of the family!! Go Illini! pic.twitter.com/kkd2QITpP5 — Bill Cubit (@CoachCubit) December 17, 2015

Peters verbally committed to a Tim Beckman-coached Illinois team after a visit in March. Following Beckman's firing, Peters told the Champaign News-Gazette he was "100 percent committed" to Illinois.

Wednesday's signing means Peters can enroll next semester, and take part in spring practices at Illinois.

See highlights of Peters' senior season at Sandalwood below.