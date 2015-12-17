Former Springfield daycare operator receives manslaughter conviction

SPRINGFIELD - A former Springfield daycare operator has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Prosecutors say Kaiden Gullidge, 11 months old, of Rochester, died from head injuries he suffered while under Cammie Kelly's care at her in-home daycare back in 2011. Kelly initially told investigators the boy fell over backwards and hit his head. Kelly was arrested by the U.S. Marshal on May 16, 2011.

Kelly, 68, was tried for Murder and Aggravated Battery. But an eight woman, four man jury convicted Kelly on Manslaughter. She is scheduled to be sentenced in February and faces up to five years in prison.

State's Attorney John Millhiser says he respects the jury's decision.