SMTD to bring Christmas Bus, Santa to HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital

SPRINGFIELD - Springfield Mass Transit District officials say Santa Claus will make a special appearance at HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital on December 17.

Officials say Santa will arrive with the SMTD Christmas Bus at about 5:00 p.m. Patients at HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital will have the chance to meet and talk with Santa during this time.

The Parade Bus Tour Has Begun! Bring and unwrapped toy for Toys-for-Tots and check out this year's lighted bus at... https://t.co/sLkqZdGOtB — SMTD (@SMTD_Online) December 10, 2015

While Santa visits with the children, SMTD employee volunteers will be accepting unwrapped toys that will be given to local kids in need this holiday season. Volunteers will continue collecting unwrapped toys at various locations throughout December. We've included a full list of collection locations here.

The bus will be on display in the parking lot on Ninth Street, just east of HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. For more information about SMTD, visit the official website here.