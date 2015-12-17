Tickets available for Greater Decatur Chorale's winter concert

DECATUR - The Decatur Park District's Greater Decatur Chorale is inviting central Illinois residents to attend its winter concert on January 8, 9, or 10.

Park District officials say the concert, titled "A Little Dinner Music: the Best of Broadway," will be held at Scovill Banquet Facility. All performances will include either dinner or lunch and the show. We've included a list of scheduled events below:

January 8 and 9

Cash Bar - 6:00 p.m.

Dinner - 6:30 p.m. until 7:15 p.m.

Concert - 7:30 p.m.

January 10

Lunch - 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Concert - 2:00 p.m.

Tickets for these events cost $23 per person for the meal and show, and $10 per person for the show only. Officials say a limited number of show-only tickets are available, and you must RSVP by January 6.

To purchase tickets, call (217) 422-5911 or visit the Decatur Park District Administrative Office at 620 East Riverside Avenue. For more information about Greater Decatur Chorale performances, click here.