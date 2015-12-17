Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation offering scholarships to Ag. students

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY - The Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation has announced it is accepting scholarship applications from residents who wish to pursue agricultural classes in college.

Foundation officials say the scholarships are designed to help offset the cost for students who are hoping to earn a post-secondary degree in an agricultural or related field of study. Qualified applicants must be Champaign County residents, graduates or graduating seniors at a Champaign County High School, and must enroll or be enrolled at an accredited college or university in an agricultural or related field of study.

Applications must be submitted no later than March 1, 2016. To download an application, click here.

Officials say the foundation has provided assistance to 360 Champaign County students since its inception in 1986. For more information about the Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation, click here.