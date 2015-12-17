Fire Fighters put out a Fire at a Champaign Apartment Building

Champaign- The Champaign Fire Department put out a fire at an apartment building this morning. The apartment is located in the 400 block of Briar Lane.

Upon arriving, fire crews saw light smoke coming from the second floor, and quickly started extinguishing the fire. The fire was brought under control a short time later.

There were no injuries. Officials say there’s about $5000 worth of damage, and that they are investigating the cause.