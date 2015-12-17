MCCD inviting families to participate in free "Winter Birding Hike"

DECATUR - The Macon County Conservation District is inviting central Illinois residents to attend its next "Into the Wild" event on January 2.

The event, titled "Into the Wild: Winter Birding Hike," will begin at 10:00 a.m. in the Rock Springs Nature Center. During the hike, participants will identify and learn more about birds that live in the conservation area during the winter.

This program is free and open to the public, but you must register online by December 31. For more information, or to register, visit the Macon County Conservation District's website here.

The family-friendly Into the Wild series aims to educate residents about nature while providing an opportunity to spend quality time with family members. Previous Into the Wild events covered topics such as holiday ornaments, pumpkins, and wetlands.