College of DuPage placed on probation by Higher Learning Commission

GLEN ELLYN - A northern Illinois college has been placed on probation for two years by the Higher Learning Commission's Board of Trustees.

The decision to place the College of DuPage on probation was made on December 9, according to a news release from the school. The HLC's Board of Trustees placed the College of DuPage on probation due to concerns of how the school is being operated.

The release states that the college will remain accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, and this action will not affect students' ability to earn credits or transfer them to other schools. Additionally, College of DuPage officials will participate in an evaluation in 2017 to determine if the Board of Trustee's concerns have been addressed.

WAND's Doug Wolfe reported in July that the College of DuPage, which receives $54 million a year in state funding, was the target of a federal investigation. According to the article, use of the school's Waterleaf Restaurant, credits being granted to students in one program, and a severance package for the school's president were under scrutiny.

To view the notification letter from the Higher Learning Commission, click here.