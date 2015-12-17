Decatur police advising citizens to be aware of purse, wallet thefts

DECATUR - The Decatur Police Department is advising citizens to be aware of a potential increase in wallet and purse thefts in central Illinois.

Decatur police say they often see an increase in these types of crimes during the holiday season. Typically, thieves will use credit cards found in stolen purses and wallets to make purchases at nearby stores before the cards are canceled or reported stolen.

Authorities say they have recently received a report of a purse theft at a Decatur dining establishment, with similar incidents happening throughout Illinois. Decatur police say citizens are urged to pay attention to where their valuables are placed during the holiday season, and to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.