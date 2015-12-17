C-U at Home to raise money and awareness during One Winter Night

CHAMPAIGN - C-U at Home officials are encouraging residents to help raise awareness of homelessness in central Illinois by participating in the fifth annual One Winter Night on February 5 and 6.

This event will be held in downtown Champaign alongside Neil Street, from 6:00 p.m. on February 5 to 6:00 a.m. on February 6. Participants will join city officials in spending the night outside in a cardboard box, in an effort to raise money to benefit the homeless.

Officials say this year's goal is $150,000. During last year's event, participants helped raise money for C-U at Home's new "drop-in" center, which is scheduled to open in January 2016. Additionally, officials say they will debut "The Phoenix: Hope is Rising," a documentary that shares the organization's beginnings and growth over the last five years.

For more information about how you can volunteer or donate, visit C-U at Home's website.