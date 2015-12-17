Danville police make arrest in December 5th armed robbery

DANVILLE - The Danville Police Department says a 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that happened on December 5.

According to Criminal Investigations Commander Jane McFadden, Jerald Digby, 32, was arrested in connection with an armed robbery at the Circle K location in the 400 block of West Main Street. Authorities say Digby is facing a preliminary charge of armed robbery.

Danville police continue to investigate this incident, as well as other robberies. If you have any information regarding a crime in your area, call Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-8477.