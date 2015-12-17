AARP: Taxing retirement income unpopular

Nearly 90 percent of older adults would oppose the creation of a tax on retirement income, according to a survey conducted by Illinois AARP and released by the organization Thursday.

AARP Illinois director Bob Gallo said some lawmakers and civic groups have suggested such a tax, similar to those in some other states.

According to AARP’s survey, 92 percent of respondents believe a tax on retirement income would hurt their household budget, about 60 percent would consider leaving the state if such a tax were enacted, and about one third believed they would have to return to work from retirement.