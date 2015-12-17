UIS student groups collect clothes for refugees

SPRINGFIELD- Student groups at the University of Illinois Springfield have teamed up to collect clothes for Syrian refugees overseas.

The Muslim Student Organization, together with the International Students Association, African Student Association and Catholic Student Organization have been collecting clothing around campus since December 4. The clothing will be picked up and shipped off Friday, organizers said.

“We wanted to do something,” said Asad Sohail, president of the Muslim Student Organization. “It’s a common theme in all religions to help people … help them out, help the community you live in, and it’s the same in Islam.”

Sohail said the group will continue collecting clothing Friday, both at the university’s diversity office and at labeled boxes around campus.