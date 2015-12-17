Champaign County Coroner identifies man who died in Thursday crash

URBANA - The Champaign County Coroner has released the name of a man who died as a result of a single-vehicle crash on December 17.

Coroner Duane Northrup says Troy Ngo, 19, was pronounced dead at 12:09 p.m. Authorities say Ngo's vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on Williamsburg Street when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree.

Ngo was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Northrup says Ngo died as a result of traumatic injuries sustained in the crash.

No autopsy will be performed, but an inquest may be held at a later date. Ngo's death is under investigation by the Champaign Police Department.