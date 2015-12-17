Joe Astrouski is a general assignment reporter for WAND.

Before coming to Central Illinois, Joe worked as a reporter and producer for Wisconsin Public Television. While there, he traveled the state finding and producing stories for Wisconsin Life, work that earned him a regional Emmy for Human Interest reporting. Joe started his work in Terre Haute, Indiana as a reporter and fill-in weatherman. As a journalism student at Eastern Illinois University, he spent a semester in New Hampshire, covering that state’s 2008 presidential primary and traveled to Japan and South Korea on a reporting fellowship. He is pursuing a master's degree in political science from the University of Illinois, Springfield and serves as a journalism instructor at Eastern Illinois University.

A proud Belleville native, Joe is a member of the White Castle Hall of Fame who enjoys fishing, cooking, traveling and playing music. His wife, Charity, is a school band director in Shelbyville, Illinois.