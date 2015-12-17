Leron Black Suffers Setback, Out Indefinitely

CHAMPAIGN -- Illinois forward Leron Black's recovery from meniscus surgery suffered a setback, as the sophomore is now out "indefinitely".

The news was first reported by CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, and later confirmed by WAND through the Illinois basketball spokesman Derrick Burson.

Illinois power forward Leron Black (knee) is now out indefinitely, John Groce told @CBSSports. No timetable for return. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 17, 2015

Illinois could wind up applying for medical red shirts for its projected starting PG, PF, and C. Have never seen something like this before. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 17, 2015

While the timeline isn't specific, it's a different outlook for a player who was being treated as day-to-day in his attempts to come back from a surgery on a torn meniscus.

The original injury was set to take 4-6 weeks to heal, but recently Black suffered setbacks in his recovery.

Averaging 4.4 points and 4.4 rebounds in 7 games this season, he did not play in Illinois' most recent games against Yale and Illinois-Chicago. He played just 9 minutes in the previous game against Western Carolina.

Black is one of three would-be starters out long-term for Illinois (6-5). Point guard Tracy Abrams is out for the season, and coach John Groce has said he isn't sure if center Mike Thorne Jr. will return.