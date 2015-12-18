Citizens invited to take a trip to Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum

DECATUR - The Macon County Conservation District is inviting central Illinois citizens to take a trip to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on January 10, 2016.

This event will be held from 12:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., with the trip departing from the Rock Springs Nature Center. Visitors will be able to learn more about President Abraham Lincoln from several exhibits and artifacts on display throughout the museum, which is in its tenth year of operation.

The fee to ride is $15 per person, and will cover transportation, tolls, and parking. Additionally, participants will purchase their own admission at the museum. Interested individuals must register online by January 8.

To learn more about the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, click here.