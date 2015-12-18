Cubit Announces Coordinators; Banks Out

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) -- Illinois coach Bill Cubit says co-defensive coordinator Tim Banks has left the team and Mike Phair, who held the same title, will take over the job.

Cubit also announced a number of other staff changes Friday.

His son, Ryan Cubit, was promoted from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator.

Illinois also confirmed it has added two new assistants. Former Illini quarterback Jeff Hecklinski was named tight ends coach and special teams coordinator and former Illinois offensive line coach A.J. Ricker returns to that job after two years at Missouri.

Cubit provided no details on Banks' exit, only saying he left to pursue other opportunities after four seasons.

Banks was often criticized for Illinois' defensive struggles. The group improved last season when Phair was added.