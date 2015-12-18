Habitat for Humanity of Sangamon County to dedicate 99th home

SPRINGFIELD - Habitat for Humanity of Sangamon County officials say they will host a dedication ceremony for its 99th home on December 20.

The ceremony will be held at 2401 South Ninth Street at 2:00 p.m. The home, located at 2400 South Ninth Street, will be owned by local volunteer Penney Porter. Officials say the organization was challenged by an anonymous donor to build a home in honor of Pope Francis.

Porter has dreamed of owning her own home, and has volunteered with Habitat for Humanity in the past to help that dream come true for others. Porter says being able to own her own home will "provide hope, love, and freedom" for her family.

Habitat officials say they are recruiting volunteers for future projects in Sangamon County. If you would like to volunteer, visit Habitat for Humanity's website or call (217) 523-2710.