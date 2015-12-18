Decatur man sentenced to 30 years in prison for 2014 armed robbery

DECATUR - Macon County State's Attorney Jay Scott has announced that a Decatur man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in connection with a March 2014 armed robbery.

Scott says Jerry Taylor, 36, was sentenced on December 17. Taylor received 15 years, plus a mandatory firearms enhancement of 15 years, for armed robbery, and a concurrent sentence of 14 years for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Authorities say Taylor participated in the March 18, 2014 armed robbery of a Circle K station in Decatur. Scott says Taylor has previously received 10-year sentences for an armed robbery conviction in Macon County and a drug trafficking conviction in Oklahoma.