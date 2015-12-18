Macon County Clerk accepting applications for mail-in ballots

MACON COUNTY - Macon County Clerk Steve Bean has announced that December 18 is the first day to apply for a ballot by mail.

Bean says the ballots will not be mailed out until February 4, which is the first day of Early Voting. Macon County residents will be able to vote early by mailing in their ballot, or by visiting the County Clerk's Office, located at 141 South Main Street in Decatur.

Military and overseas ballots will be mailed out to recipients on or before January 29. Additionally, Grace Period Voter Registration and Voting will be available from February 17 until March 15.

We've included early voting information for the March 15, 2016 General Primary Election here.