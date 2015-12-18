Caroling at the Carillon Rescheduled for Sunday

Springfield-- Last Sunday's rain force the cancellation of the Annual Caroling at the Carillon.  Now the Springfield Park district has rescheduled for this Sunday December 20th. 

The 33rd annual event is free.  It's popular and you can carol in Washington Park at the Carillon.  There will be a roaring bonfire and refreshments will be served. 

For more information you can contact the Springfield Park District at 544-1751.

