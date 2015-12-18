Santa, Horace Mann employees surprise Harvard Park students

SPRINGFIELD - Harvard Park Elementary School students were surprised by Horace Mann employees and Santa Claus Friday morning.

Springfield Public Schools officials say Horace Mann employees and Santa distributed puzzles, candy, and a customized stocking cap to each of Harvard Park's students. The surprise is part of Horace Mann's "Giving Tree" effort.

Horace Mann employees also visited Harvard Park Elementary School two years ago, handing out customized t-shirts to all students.

Santa will also make an appearance at HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital later tonight to visit with patients.



