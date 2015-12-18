Champaign police investigate multiple shots fired incidents

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign Police Department is investigating two reports of shots fired that took place in November and December.

Champaign police say the first incident happened in 1200 block of West Bradley Avenue at about 11:00 p.m. on November 29. Officers say an unknown individual fired a weapon at a home, then left the area.

Authorities say the second incident happened in the same area at about 12:19 p.m. on December 7. Police say two homes were struck by bullets fired from the weapon. Additionally, it was reported that a dark-colored, two-door newer-model sports car was seen driving away from the scene at the time of this incident.

If you have any information about these incidents, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-TIPS or visit the Crime Stoppers website.