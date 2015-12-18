Champaign makes list of one of the friendliest cities for the L-G-B-T community

The City of Champaign has been named one of the friendliest cities in the state for the L-G-B-T community. According to The Human Rights Campaign's Municipal Equality Index, Champaign was only one of seven Illinois cities graded in Illinois, receiving a score of 78 percent for their role in advancing L-G-B-T goals and missions. Cities were scored based on non-discrimination laws, employers, services, law enforcement and the community's relationship with the L-G-B-T community. Springfield was one of the other seven cities graded, receiving a score of 68 for the same criteria.