Soup kitchen gives out backpacks for holidays

CHAMPAIGN- Volunteers at Daily Bread Soup Kitchen in Champaign distributed hundreds of packed backpacks to adults in need Friday.

Over the past few weeks, the soup kitchen asked community members to fill backpacks with toiletries, cold weather clothing and fun items, then bring the filled backpacks to the kitchen. Organizers said they hope to bring gifts to adult clients of the kitchen who are often forgotten during the holidays.

One guest and friend of Daily Bread said the soup kitchen makes him and others feel welcome.

“I just enjoy the people; it doesn’t make a difference who they are, what they have or don’t have, it’s just the love and understanding of each other and helping one another every day, not just Christmas, but every day,” said Jonathan Moreland.

Volunteers also gave out cookies and bags of food.