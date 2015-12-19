Red Cross responds to Andrews St. Fire on Dec. 18

DECATUR – American Red Cross volunteers are assisting a family after their home on Andrews Street in Decatur caught fire Friday night.

The fire occurred on Friday, December 18, on the 1000 block of Andrews Street. Officials say volunteers are currently helping one adult and two children find a safe place to stay, as well as providing food, clothing and emotional support. Volunteers on scene were members of the local Disaster Action Team, which is a group of specially trained volunteers who respond to the scenes of disasters at any time of the day or night.

Information about becoming a disaster volunteer can be found here.

The American Red Cross serving South Central Illinois is reported to provide assistance to more than 225 families annually. In the fiscal year ending June 30, 2015, this area’s Red Cross assisted 349 families after a disaster.

