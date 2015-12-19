Malcolm Hill Shines in Win Over South Dakota

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) -- Malcolm Hill scored a career-high 34 points and had 11 rebounds, and Illinois never trailed in a 91-79 victory over South Dakota on Saturday.

Hill was 10 of 16 from the floor with four 3-pointers and had five assists. Jalen Coleman-Lands added 17 points with four 3s for Illinois (7-5).

Tre Burnette had a career-best 27 points on 10-of-17 shooting to lead South Dakota (7-5).

The Illini opened on a 14-0 run behind eight-straight defensive stops, and led 55-36 at the break.

Burnette made three 3-pointers and Trey Norris made a jumper during an 11-4 spurt to pull the Coyotes to 84-78 with two minutes left. Michael Finke answered with a 3-pointer, and Hill and Coleman-Lands each made a pair of free throws to seal it.

Illinois shot 47 percent on 14-of-30 shooting from beyond the arc.