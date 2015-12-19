Gifford Family Receives New Home Just In Time For The Holidays

GIFFORD – A place to call home for the holidays. The Marshall family lost everything they had including their home when a tornado ripped through the town of Gifford, IL more than two years ago.

Since, they have been working alongside Habitat for Humanity hoping to be move in ready to their new home by the holiday season.

Making that dream a reality, the family moved in Saturday, December 19, afternoon following a dedication ceremony complete with friends, family and volunteers with Habitat.

Family Services Manager Michelle Stallmeyer said, "Working with a family like the Marshalls who really wanted to come back to the town of Gifford to the community that they felt they belonged in, it was particularly sweet to see kids be able to get back in the school district they are very hard workers."

Homeowner Justin Marshall said, "It turned out beautiful. My wife loves it. I love it. The kids are super excited. They asked me a couple days ago if I knew that Santa would find the house. I wasn’t sure how to answer that, so I said I am sure he won’t have a problem finding it."

Both Justin and Hayley have put in a combined 500 hours of "sweat equity." All for an effort to have a cozy home for Christmas.