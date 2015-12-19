2015 Macon Co. Guns vs Hoses Results Released

MACON COUNTY – First responders from Decatur and Macon County faced off in a friendly competition to raise money for the Salvation Army’s 2015 Red Kettle Campaign.

Members of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the Decatur Police Department competed against members of several rural fire protection districts and the Decatur Fire Department.

For the first time in five years, the “Guns” came out on top with a grand total of $11,389. “Hoses” ended up raising a total of $9,184.11. Both sides combined raised $20,573.42, which first responder officials say is $5,000 over last year’s total.

Here is a further break down of the money raised and those involved:

Harristown; Warrensburg; South Wheatland; Hickory Point and Argenta-Oreana Fire Protection Districts: $5,475.88

Decatur Fire Department: $3,703.23

Decatur Police Department: $4,829.31

Macon County Sheriff’s Office: $6,560

Sheriff Thomas Schneider says, “We had over 40 employees from every division at the Sheriff’s Office participate in this event; coming together with our brothers and sisters from the area Fire and Police agencies with one goal in mind: To make our community a better place!”