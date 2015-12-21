Bernice King to speak at annual Abraham Lincoln Association Symposium Banquet

SPRINGFIELD - The Abraham Lincoln Association has announced that the daughter of the late Civil Rights Leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will be the featured speaker at this year's Abraham Lincoln Association Symposium Banquet.

Officials say Bernice A. King will accept the ALA's Spirit of Lincoln Award on behalf of her parents at the annual banquet on February 12. Bernice King will also speak on "Lincoln, King, and the Civil Rights Movement."

The banquet will also observe the 207th birthday of Abraham Lincoln, and will be held at the President Abraham Lincoln Hotel at 6:00 p.m. Tickets will cost $85 per person, and can be purchased online or by calling (866) 865-8500.

