Illinois Commerce Commission warning citizens of new utility scam

ILLINOIS - The Illinois Commerce Commission is warning state residents to be aware of a new scam making its way throughout the state.

ICC officials say they have received complaints from citizens who were contacted by individuals posing as utility representatives, either in person, over the phone, or by email. In these incidents, the scammers tell the citizens that their utility service will be disconnected unless payment if made immediately.

Officials say the scammers will often ask for payment in the form of a prepaid credit card. The details can also vary slightly, from a change in the billing cycle to a rejected or lost payment.

The ICC says they have seen a recent spike in these reported scams from Ameren Illinois customers. Officials say you should never give out personal information to anyone contacting you and claiming to be a representative of a utility company, and instead call the company to verify the employee's identity.

If you believe you have been scammed, or wish to report a similar incident, you are asked to contact the ICC's Consumer Services Division at (800) 524-0795, or the Illinois Attorney General's office online or by phone at (800) 386-5438.

