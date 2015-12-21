Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District announces holiday bus service changes

URBANA - The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District has announced several changes to its bus services on select days this holiday season.

District officials say no evening services will be offered on December 24 and December 31. Additionally, no services will be offered on December 25 or January 1.

Officials also say service reductions related to the beginning of the University of Illinois' Winter Break can be found online. These reductions will last until the start of the spring semester.

For more information, visit the District's website.