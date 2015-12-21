Walmart increasing wages for 37,400 workers in Illinois

ILLINOIS - Walmart officials have announced that it will invest more than $46 million toward providing additional raises for its employees in Illinois.

Officials say the investment is part of a two-year, $2.7 billion initiative, and that the plan will directly affect 37,400 workers in Illinois. According to a news release from Walmart, the new full-time average hourly wage in Illinois will be $13.43 an hour, and the average wage for a part-time worker will be $10.63 an hour.

Officials also say they will raise wages for employees hired before January 1, 2016 to a minimum of $10 an hour. Employees hired after January 1, 2016 will start at $9 an hour, and move up to at least $10 an hour after completing the new "Pathways" training program.

For more information about Walmart, visit their website.