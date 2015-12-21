Champaign man facing multiple charges after early-morning incident

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign County State's Attorney's Office has announced that a central Illinois man will be arraigned today in connection with an incident that happened on December 20.

According to State's Attorney Julia Rietz, Anthony Fowler, 25, will be formally charged with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in connection with a Saturday morning incident.

Champaign police say officers responded to the 500 block of East Vine Street in Champaign at about 2:15 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Upon arriving, officers say they saw that a home's window had been shot out, and that a witness reported seeing a white-colored SUV leaving the scene.

Champaign police say officers found a vehicle matching the description at the intersection of Fifth Street and Vine, and that Fowler was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. Fowler was taken into custody, and officers say they found a loaded Hi-Point .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun inside of the vehicle.

Fowler's bond is set at $75,000. We will provide more information as it becomes available.